Quick Hits: The Cut Cords Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
Fibre-optic network expansion for experts and districts Photo by Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert/picture alliance via Getty Images

In Red Wings Land

These kick ass.

‘I like where we’re going’: Maatta inks two-year extension with Red Wings - NHL

Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde described the moment when his players learned of Maatta’s new contract as “awesome.”

“A lot of times, you see something like that, and the reaction of the guys says a lot,” Lalonde said. “The guys were ecstatic and overwhelmed. He’s a great pro and human being. It made a lot of sense. The room is very excited.”

Quotes from the team reacting to the re-signing.

Around the League

“We hope the regional sports networks going bankrupt won’t take games off the air, but [shrug]”

More on this (From Cord Cutters News)

According to reports, if RSNs are unable to air NHL games, the NHL will follow in MLBs plan to offer in-market streaming through the NHL’s out-of-market streaming service.

