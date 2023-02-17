Quick Hits: The Cut Cords Edition

In Red Wings Land
Grand Rapids has unveiled a "Los Griffins" jersey. It was designed by team digital media manager Nicolas Carrillo, who is originally from Quito, Ecuador.— PATRICK WILLIAMS (@pwilliamsAHL) February 16, 2023
This link has a full breakdown of the jersey's different elements.
Graphic: Grand Rapids Griffinshttps://t.co/7ZzwLSoQBo pic.twitter.com/FOmTPWVdZO
These kick ass.
‘I like where we’re going’: Maatta inks two-year extension with Red Wings - NHL
Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde described the moment when his players learned of Maatta’s new contract as “awesome.”
“A lot of times, you see something like that, and the reaction of the guys says a lot,” Lalonde said. “The guys were ecstatic and overwhelmed. He’s a great pro and human being. It made a lot of sense. The room is very excited.”
Quotes from the team reacting to the re-signing.
NHL STATEMENT: pic.twitter.com/06GwqILK4f— Jesse Spector (@jessespector) February 17, 2023
“We hope the regional sports networks going bankrupt won’t take games off the air, but [shrug]”
More on this (From Cord Cutters News)
According to reports, if RSNs are unable to air NHL games, the NHL will follow in MLBs plan to offer in-market streaming through the NHL’s out-of-market streaming service.
