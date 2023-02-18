Red Wings at Kraken: GDU, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Game Day Updates

Lineups

Detroit

Forwards

Bertuzzi - Larkin - Kubalik

Rasmussen - Copp - Fabbri

Berggren - Veleno - Perron

Zadina - Suter - Sundqvist

Defense

Walman - Seider

Chiarot - Hronek

Maatta - Oesterle

Goalies

Husso

Hellberg

Seattle

Forwards

McCann - Beniers - Eberle

Schwartz - Wennberg - Tanev

Tolvanen - Gourde - Bjorkstrand

Donato - Geekie - Hayden

Defense

Dunn - Larsson

Oleksiak - Borgen

Soucy - Schultz

Goalies

Grubauer

Jones

Keys to the Game

1. Keep It Rolling

It is a rare occurrence that the Wings can string together this many wins. With them quickly closing the gap on a wildcard spot, the team would love nothing more than to finish their west coast trip with a clean sweep and find themselves in the thick of the wildcard race. They’ve been rejuvenated since the break, while their opponent has seemingly let complacency creep in a little bit with their playoff spot looking all but locked in. Larkin and company would love to keep the good times going and give GM Steve Yzerman pause before jettisoning anybody at the trade deadline.

2. Cash In On The Powerplay

The powerplay has been a large factor in the Wings recent run of success. It has looked consistently dangerous after some apparent refinements by powerplay coach Alex Tanguay. Pair the recent strong powerplay with the 31st ranked penalty kill of the Kraken, and there’s a clear recipe to a win in tonight’s contest.

3. Don’t Make Husso Steal This One

Seattle has proven to be a strong team with good depth all year so this certainly won’t be a walk in the park. But Detroit needs to carry the play tonight and tilt the ice towards the Kraken end. While Husso has been terrific since the all-star break, he was wearing down a bit before that. If the Wings are to keep things interesting down the stretch it will be critical to keep the netminder fresh, and part of that is giving him a few easier nights rather than being forced to stop 35+ shots on a regular basis.