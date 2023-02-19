Quick Hits: The Market Conditions Edition

In Red Wings Land

I didn’t know that Yzerman himself told Vrana he was put on waivers. That’s a good move.

Also quotes from Lalonde on getting Vrana back in the lineup was good to see.

Detroit has won five straight heading into its Saturday-night tilt with the Seattle Kraken, giving its playoff chances a huge shot in the arm. “That has led to the belief, at least for the time being, that Tyler Bertuzzi is not available and the Red Wings will keep him as long as they make their run to the playoffs through the trade deadline,” said Sportsnet’s Elliotte Freidman during the 32 Thoughts segment on Hockey Night in Canada. “Things could always change, but that looks like where it stands.”

The belief by whom?

Around the League

If Chicago retains a significant portion of either player’s salary, it would help make Kane or Toews more enticing, but any team that trades for them and expects to get anything close to the players they were a few years ago will be severely disappointed.

Both players deserve to be stuck in Chicago right up until the point that the team is on the cusp of making the playoffs again and then they should be traded to Jokerit.