Morning Skate: Red Wings @ Capitals — Preview, How to Watch

How to Watch

Puck Drop: 7:00 PM EST

Location: Capitol One Arena - Washington, DC

TV: BSDET, NBCSWA

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Caps’ SBNation Blog: Japers’ Rink

The Red Wings may be a week away from some major changes at the NHL Trade Deadline. They may also be barreling towards contention for a playoff spot. Who knows? There’s certainly nothing we can do to sway things in either direction, so it behooves us as fans to sit back and enjoy the ride.

And lately, that ride’s been pretty fun! The Wings’ five-game winning streak may have ended over the weekend, but they’ve still won seven of their past 10 and currently hold a respectable 26-21-8 record. They’re also enjoying a couple of heaters from players like Dylan Larkin, Tyler Bertuzzi, Mo Seider, and Robby Fabbri.

They also have the benefit of playing a Washington Capitals team in the midst of a downward spiral. They’ve lost four straight, including bad losses to San Jose and Florida, and are 3-7 over their past 10 overall. Alexander Ovechkin’s chase towards Gretzky’s record has stalled (he has just 3 goals since January 5th, although he’s missed the past few games while dealing with the death of his father,) and the depth behind him just hasn’t been there this year, especially with Tom Wilson and Nicklas Backstrom still easing their way back from injuries.

This still won’t be an easy game by any means, and the Caps certainly have the talent to put on a big performance. Ville Husso, who’ll likely get the start, should have his work cut out for him.