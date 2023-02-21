 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Gamethread: Red Wings at Washington Capitals

By J.J. from Kansas
/ new
Detroit Red Wings v Washington Capitals Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Detroit Red Wings at Washington Capitals - February 21, 2023

Time: 7:00pm
Place: The Pentagon

Washington

Record: 28-24-6 62 Points
Last 10: 3-7-0
Last Game: Saturday 4-1L @ CAR (Outdoors!)
GF: 175
GA: 170

Loading comments...