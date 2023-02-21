Filed under: Game Threads Gameday Posts Gamethread: Red Wings at Washington Capitals By J.J. from Kansas@JJfromKansas Feb 21, 2023, 5:30pm CST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Gamethread: Red Wings at Washington Capitals Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images Detroit Red Wings at Washington Capitals - February 21, 2023 Time: 7:00pm Place: The Pentagon Washington Record: 28-24-6 62 PointsLast 10: 3-7-0Last Game: Saturday 4-1L @ CAR (Outdoors!)GF: 175GA: 170 Loading comments...
Loading comments...