Quick Hits: The Bobbly Edition

Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said after Monday’s practice that “we would like to get him in,” Tuesday when the Wings face a crucial test at the Washington Capitals. ”We are stuck on who to take out.” Vrana spent practice at Capital One Arena taking shifts, in turn, on the third line and fourth line.

There’s not much additional information. He said that the Sundqvist-Suter-Zadina line “was probably our best line the other day” - outside of that, you definitely don’t take out any of the third liners. Helene does speculate that Kubalik’s game against Calgary might not be enough to keep him in the lineup.

Speculate away! We’ll find out tonight.

Lucas gotta be back for Saturday’s bobblehead night.

Ville Husso (2022). Detroit traded with St. Louis at last year’s draft, grabbing its now-No. 1 netminder in Husso for a third-round pick. The deal is aging like a fine wine already, since Husso has been the Red Wings’ inarguable MVP through a tough first season. The 28-year-old might just be hitting his peak, and that’s good news for Detroit’s future prospects.

