Red Wings @ Capitals: Gameday Updates, Lineups, Keys to the Game

By Nick Morgan
Detroit Red Wings v Washington Capitals Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Gameday Updates

Priorities...

Projected Lineups

Detroit Red Wings

Lalonde confirmed Vrana will be back in the lineup with Zadina out. Not entirely sure where Vrana will slot in, but here are the projections from DailyFaceoff.

FORWARDS

Tyler Bertuzzi - Dylan Larkin - Dominik Kubalik
Michael Rasmussen - Andrew Copp - Robby Fabbri
Jonatan Berggren - Joe Veleno - David Perron
Jakub Vrana - Pius Suter - Oskar Sundqvist

DEFENSE

Jake Walman - Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot - Filip Hronek
Olli Maatta - Robert Hagg

GOALIES

Ville Husso
Magnus Hellberg

Washington Capitals

FORWARDS

Conor Sheary - Evgeny Kuznetsov - Tom Wilson
Anthony Mantha - Dylan Strome - TJ Oshie
Lars Eller - Nicklas Backstrom - Marcus Johansson
Nicolas Aube-Kubel - Nic Dowd - Garnet Hathaway

DEFENSE

Dmitry Orlov - Trevor van Riemsdyk
Martin Fehervary - Nick Jensen
Erik Gustavsson - Dylan McIlrath

GOALIES

Darcy Kuemper
Charlie Lindgren

Keys to the Game

  • Get someone other than the top line involved: The Red Wings’ offense has been rolling lately. The vast majority of the production has come from the top guys: Larkin, Bertuzzi, Fabbri, or Seider. The next step for the Red Wings is to get the depth pieces rolling as well. There are a few prime candidates, like Pius Suter (3 goals in 4 games), who have started to get something going. But it would be peachy to see guys like Rasmussen (who’s level of play has been fantastic the past couple of months), Kubalik, Perron, Copp and the returning Jakub Vrana break through on the scoresheet.
  • Take Advantage Defensively: Alex Ovechkin and John Carlson, the Caps’ two biggest offensive drivers, will be out for this game, which is awful timing for the already-struggling Caps (7-11-1 since the start of the New Year.) The Caps haven’t been able to get much offense going without those two. This would be a good opportunity for the Red Wings’ defense to band together for a solid game in front of Husso, keeping the chances in the high-danger areas to a minimum.

