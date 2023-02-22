Quick Hits: The Forget Me Not Edition

In Red Wings Land

On this day in 1970, @DetroitRedWings' Gordie Howe became the first player in NHL history to score 50 or more points in a season 21 times during his career #Hockey365 #LGRW pic.twitter.com/B8HfI5bySZ — Mike Commito (@mikecommito) February 21, 2023

Not much out there in Wings land that wasn’t behind a paywall.

Around the League

**Keep an eye ️ on**

As I reported re potential @NHL preseason games in Australia , here’s the update ; I’m told @NHL staff was to fly to Australia yesterday, that’s been postponed, as @NHLPA has some challenges which must be mutually resolved. Situation remains fluid. — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) February 21, 2023

Weird, the NHLPA might want a say in how you plan the preseason around two rosters going halfway around the world.

Some roommates forget to do the dishes.

Some roommates forget to take out the trash.

Others forget you live there too @KingJames https://t.co/IS5auqzXrc pic.twitter.com/IZbayPlu0w — LA Kings (@LAKings) February 20, 2023

I mean, they put up a bronze statue for Dustin Brown. They deserve to be forgotten.