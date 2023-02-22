Quick Hits: The Forget Me Not Edition

In Red Wings Land
On this day in 1970, @DetroitRedWings' Gordie Howe became the first player in NHL history to score 50 or more points in a season 21 times during his career #Hockey365 #LGRW pic.twitter.com/B8HfI5bySZ— Mike Commito (@mikecommito) February 21, 2023
Not much out there in Wings land that wasn’t behind a paywall.
Around the League
**Keep an eye ️ on**— Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) February 21, 2023
As I reported re potential @NHL preseason games in Australia , here’s the update ; I’m told @NHL staff was to fly to Australia yesterday, that’s been postponed, as @NHLPA has some challenges which must be mutually resolved. Situation remains fluid.
Weird, the NHLPA might want a say in how you plan the preseason around two rosters going halfway around the world.
Some roommates forget to do the dishes.— LA Kings (@LAKings) February 20, 2023
Some roommates forget to take out the trash.
Others forget you live there too @KingJames https://t.co/IS5auqzXrc pic.twitter.com/IZbayPlu0w
I mean, they put up a bronze statue for Dustin Brown. They deserve to be forgotten.
