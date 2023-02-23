Red Wings vs. Rangers: Gameday Updates, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Gameday Updates

Vrana is on tonight’s roster, which would appear to indicate yesterday’s reported reassignment to Grand Rapids was just a formality to reduce his number of days on the active roster.

Good morning Red Wings fans. Here’s your rosters to chew on. There will be scratches. Goes good today with a pastrami sandwich on rye & Manhattan clam chowder soup! Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/JnLoQIuP3n — Ken Kal (@KenKalDRW) February 23, 2023

Jaroslav Halák in goal tonight for #NYR vs. Detroit — Mollie Walker (@MollieeWalkerr) February 23, 2023

Projected Lineups

FORWARDS

Tyler Bertuzzi - Dylan Larkin - David Perron

Michael Rasmussen - Andrew Copp - Jonatan Berggren

Jakub Vrana - Joe Veleno - Robby Fabbri

Dominik Kubalik - Pius Suter - Oskar Sundqvist

DEFENSE

Jake Walman - Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot - Filip Hronek

Olli Maatta - Robert Hagg

GOALTENDERS

Ville Husso

Magnus Hellberg

FORWARDS

Chris Kreider - Mika Zibanejad - Jimmy Vesey

Artemi Panarin - Vincent Trocheck - Vladimir Tarasenko

Alexis Lafreniere - Filip Chytil - Kaapo Kakko

Barclay Goodrow - Jake Leschyshyn - Tyler Motte

DEFENSE

Charlie Lindgren - Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller - Jacob Trouba

Niko Mikkola - Braden Schneider

GOALTENDERS

Jaroslav Halak

Igor Shesterkin

