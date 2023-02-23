 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Red Wings vs. Rangers: Gameday Updates, Lineups, Keys to the Game

By Nick Morgan
NHL: New York Rangers at Detroit Red Wings Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Gameday Updates

Vrana is on tonight’s roster, which would appear to indicate yesterday’s reported reassignment to Grand Rapids was just a formality to reduce his number of days on the active roster.

And for anyone who wants to score some game-worn merch tonight...

Projected Lineups

Detroit Red Wings

FORWARDS

Tyler Bertuzzi - Dylan Larkin - David Perron
Michael Rasmussen - Andrew Copp - Jonatan Berggren
Jakub Vrana - Joe Veleno - Robby Fabbri
Dominik Kubalik - Pius Suter - Oskar Sundqvist

DEFENSE

Jake Walman - Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot - Filip Hronek
Olli Maatta - Robert Hagg

GOALTENDERS

Ville Husso
Magnus Hellberg

New York Rangers

FORWARDS

Chris Kreider - Mika Zibanejad - Jimmy Vesey
Artemi Panarin - Vincent Trocheck - Vladimir Tarasenko
Alexis Lafreniere - Filip Chytil - Kaapo Kakko
Barclay Goodrow - Jake Leschyshyn - Tyler Motte

DEFENSE

Charlie Lindgren - Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller - Jacob Trouba
Niko Mikkola - Braden Schneider

GOALTENDERS

Jaroslav Halak
Igor Shesterkin

Keys to the Game

  • Have fun, play loose: It’s been fun as hell to watch the team slowly creep into the playoff conversation. Don’t think for a second it’s not fun as hell for the players either. This group of Red Wings haven’t had something tangible to play for this late in the season in quite some time, and it’s starting to translate to more free-flowing, natural on-ice performances for the team.

