Red Wings vs. Rangers: Gameday Updates, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Gameday Updates
Vrana is on tonight’s roster, which would appear to indicate yesterday’s reported reassignment to Grand Rapids was just a formality to reduce his number of days on the active roster.
Good morning Red Wings fans. Here's your rosters to chew on. There will be scratches. Goes good today with a pastrami sandwich on rye & Manhattan clam chowder soup! Enjoy.
Jaroslav Halák in goal tonight for #NYR vs. Detroit
And for anyone who wants to score some game-worn merch tonight...
COMING TO THE GAME TOMORROW?
Good news! Our Reverse Retro player-used sets will be available at the Team Store beginning when doors open (5:30pm).
▪️ Ticketed guests only.
▪️ First come, first serve.
▪️ One set per person.
▪️ No holds / splitting up sets. pic.twitter.com/GralF72r8B
Projected Lineups
Detroit Red Wings
FORWARDS
Tyler Bertuzzi - Dylan Larkin - David Perron
Michael Rasmussen - Andrew Copp - Jonatan Berggren
Jakub Vrana - Joe Veleno - Robby Fabbri
Dominik Kubalik - Pius Suter - Oskar Sundqvist
DEFENSE
Jake Walman - Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot - Filip Hronek
Olli Maatta - Robert Hagg
GOALTENDERS
Ville Husso
Magnus Hellberg
New York Rangers
FORWARDS
Chris Kreider - Mika Zibanejad - Jimmy Vesey
Artemi Panarin - Vincent Trocheck - Vladimir Tarasenko
Alexis Lafreniere - Filip Chytil - Kaapo Kakko
Barclay Goodrow - Jake Leschyshyn - Tyler Motte
DEFENSE
Charlie Lindgren - Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller - Jacob Trouba
Niko Mikkola - Braden Schneider
GOALTENDERS
Jaroslav Halak
Igor Shesterkin
Keys to the Game
- Have fun, play loose: It’s been fun as hell to watch the team slowly creep into the playoff conversation. Don’t think for a second it’s not fun as hell for the players either. This group of Red Wings haven’t had something tangible to play for this late in the season in quite some time, and it’s starting to translate to more free-flowing, natural on-ice performances for the team.
