Quick Hits: The Retention Edition

In Red Wings Land

It was a bit of surprise that Zadina was scratched Tuesday, because he was playing well, and had only just returned after missing three months recovering from a leg injury. Lalonde said at the time he “didn’t love” making that decision, and explained why it wasn’t made twice. “You could see him consciously make an effort to be connected with our group. He was managing his shift, he was managing his puck, you didn’t see those turnovers that have been part of his DNA a little bit in his past. He created some offense.”

Also

“The other day it felt like the right opportunity, let’s see what we have,” Lalonde said. “He looked good. He did some good things. Was he caught in some turnovers he probably wants back, was he caught in a couple missed defensive reads? Yeah, and that’s probably a little bit of the rust. But he did some good things, had a couple backchecks that got our group very excited, and he got some pucks on net, looked very dangerous. So he’ll get another opportunity.”

Around the League

Full 3-way Trade Details



To Boston:

LD Dmitry Orlov

RW Garnet Hathaway



To Washington:

C Craig Smith

2023 1st RD pick

2025 2nd RD pick

2024 3rd RD pick

*Caps retain 50% of Orlov contract



To Minnesota:

F Andrei Svetlakov

2023 5th RD pick

*Wild retain 25% of Orlov contract — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) February 23, 2023

The guy is hit-and-miss for rumors, but when it comes to finding a single tweet that captures all of the details of this trade, he’s at least worthwhile here.