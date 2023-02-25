Quick Hits: The Man Wall Edition

In Red Wings Land
I asked Walman about this stat today. His response: "I think it's time to start putting respect on people's names." https://t.co/uVJCsGcqXJ— Max Bultman (@m_bultman) February 24, 2023
Walman also was asked about his contract status as a pending UFA, and said he'd leave that to Yzerman. "I think we're building something here, that's all I'll say."— Max Bultman (@m_bultman) February 24, 2023
I’m sticking with $3.9 million x 4 years https://t.co/xdxp7nHkWM— Prashanth Iyer (@iyer_prashanth) February 24, 2023
I like all of this.
Around the League
Blues centre Robert Thomas has responded to head coach Craig Berube's comments following the OT loss to the Canucks. pic.twitter.com/INLdFxydZU— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 24, 2023
Good for him.
Panthers’ Spencer Knight enters NHL player assistance program. Here’s what that means - Miami Herald
Out of respect for players’ privacy, the NHL does not announce specifics when players decide to enter the program. Knight is the third player to use the player assistance program this year. Detroit Red Wings left wing Jakub Vrana also spent time in the program and Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron is currently in it.
Wishing him well.
