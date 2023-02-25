Filed under: Game Threads Gameday Posts Gamethread: Red Wings vs Tampa Bay Lightning By J.J. from Kansas@JJfromKansas Feb 25, 2023, 6:30pm CST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Gamethread: Red Wings vs Tampa Bay Lightning Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images Detroit Red Wings vs Tampa Bay Lightning - February 25, 2023 Time: 8:00pm Place: LCA Bolts Record: 36-17-4 76 PointsLast 10: 5-2-3Last Game: Thursday 6-5 OTL vs BUFGF: 206GA: 169 Loading comments...
Loading comments...