Red Wings vs. Lightning: Gameday Updates, Lineups, Keys to the Game

By J.J. from Kansas
Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

Gameday Updates

Just a reminder that the ice is going to be “they played an NBA game on this earlier today” quality.

Projected Lineups

Detroit Red Wings

FORWARDS

Dominik Kubalik - Dylan Larkin - Tyler Bertuzzi
Michael Rasmussen - Andrew Copp - David Perron
Jakub Vrana - Joe Veleno - Robby Fabbri
Filip Zadina - Pius Suter - Oskar Sundqvist

DEFENSE

Jake Walman - Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot - Filip Hronek
Olli Määttä - Gustav Lindström

GOALTENDERS

Ville Husso
Magnus Hellberg

Tampa Bay Lightning

FORWARDS

Brandon Hagel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Anthony Cirelli - Steven Stamkos - Alex Killorn
Ross Colton - Nick Paul - Vlad Namestnikov
Patrick Maroon - Pierre-Edouard Bellemare - Corey Perry

DEFENSE

Victor Hedman - Zach Bogosian
Mikhail Sergachev - Nick Perbix
Ian Cole - Cal Foote

GOALTENDERS

Andrei Vasilevskiy
Brian Elliott

Keys to the Game

  • Bear Down Hard: This is a great experience for a lot of the kids on the roster to get a reminder how hard you’ve got to work and what you’ve got to do to keep focus when you’re pushing for a spot. The Wings are playing with house money where a playoff berth wouldn’t be the worst thing. They’ve done well to keep focus and work for each other. I’m worried about a game where that all unravels and I REALLY don’t want it to be this one.
  • Give the Refs a Rulebook about How High-Sticking Works: I’m going to be mad about this either forever until the next thing that makes me this mad comes along.
  • If the Bolts wanna be mad, let them: I don’t know the feelings inside the Bolts room. They don’t have big dumb Erik Cernak in the lineup and I’m sure they’re mad they lost in OT to Buffalo on a shorthanded goal because Steven Stamkos tried drawing another call and the refs didn’t bite. Let them lose composure.

