Red Wings vs. Lightning: Gameday Updates, Lineups, Keys to the Game

…Because everybody loves Raymond!— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) February 18, 2023
Saturday, Feb. 25th.
First 10,000. pic.twitter.com/HMdQC0NKlD
we are here at the Detroit Red Wings practice facility (because the Pistons and the Raptors have a game at Little Caesars Arena at noon) where the #Bolts will be taking the ice for their morning skate at around 11:30#GoBolts pic.twitter.com/0m9Qdn2jyj— Gabby Shirley (@Gabby_Shirley_) February 25, 2023
Just a reminder that the ice is going to be “they played an NBA game on this earlier today” quality.
Vasilevskiy is the first goaltender off of the ice so he is likely to start tonight against the Detroit Red Wings— Gabby Shirley (@Gabby_Shirley_) February 25, 2023
Projected Lineups
Detroit Red Wings
FORWARDS
Dominik Kubalik - Dylan Larkin - Tyler Bertuzzi
Michael Rasmussen - Andrew Copp - David Perron
Jakub Vrana - Joe Veleno - Robby Fabbri
Filip Zadina - Pius Suter - Oskar Sundqvist
DEFENSE
Jake Walman - Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot - Filip Hronek
Olli Määttä - Gustav Lindström
GOALTENDERS
Ville Husso
Magnus Hellberg
Tampa Bay Lightning
FORWARDS
Brandon Hagel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Anthony Cirelli - Steven Stamkos - Alex Killorn
Ross Colton - Nick Paul - Vlad Namestnikov
Patrick Maroon - Pierre-Edouard Bellemare - Corey Perry
DEFENSE
Victor Hedman - Zach Bogosian
Mikhail Sergachev - Nick Perbix
Ian Cole - Cal Foote
GOALTENDERS
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Brian Elliott
Keys to the Game
- Bear Down Hard: This is a great experience for a lot of the kids on the roster to get a reminder how hard you’ve got to work and what you’ve got to do to keep focus when you’re pushing for a spot. The Wings are playing with house money where a playoff berth wouldn’t be the worst thing. They’ve done well to keep focus and work for each other. I’m worried about a game where that all unravels and I REALLY don’t want it to be this one.
- Give the Refs a Rulebook about How High-Sticking Works: I’m going to be mad about this either forever until the next thing that makes me this mad comes along.
- If the Bolts wanna be mad, let them: I don’t know the feelings inside the Bolts room. They don’t have big dumb Erik Cernak in the lineup and I’m sure they’re mad they lost in OT to Buffalo on a shorthanded goal because Steven Stamkos tried drawing another call and the refs didn’t bite. Let them lose composure.
