Quick Hits: The Lofty Goals Edition

In Red Wings Land

“Coming out of the (All-Star) break, especially with the (trade) deadline coming up (Friday) we wanted to put it in our own hands and force our boss to believe in us,” Jake Walman said. “We believe in each other. It’s way more fun coming to the rink, making a push. That was kind of our goal throughout the year. Having it more realistically in front of us is a big confidence boost.

Good quotes from Walman, Copp, and Lalonde here.

Around the League

This further buries the one Mike Smith got against us in the history of goalie goals so I’m ok with it. also Brad Marchand got crushed by a ref in this game.