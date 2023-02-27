Quick Hits: The Many Names Edition

“Just what he’s brought to our team, not just on the score sheet but physicality, penalty kill, doing all the little things it takes to win, it just hurts,” captain Dylan Larkin said. “I feel for him, we all do. Just his commitment to our team, the leadership he brings. He’s really found a great role and he’s expanded his game in that role.

Big time bummer

As part of the deal, New Jersey also receives Timur Ibragimov, Scott Harrington, Santeri Hatakka, Zachary Emond and a 2024 fifth-round pick.

In return, San Jose gets Andreas Johnsson, Fabian Zetterlund, Nikita Okhotyuk, Shakir Mukhamadullin, a 2023 conditional first-round pick, a 2024 conditional second-round pick and a seventh-round pick in 2024.

The Sharks will retain 50 per cent of Meier’s salary.