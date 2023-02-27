Morning Skate: Red Wings at Senators— Preview, How to Watch

How to Watch
Puck Drop: 7 PM EST
Location: Canadian Tire Centre
TV: BSDETX, TSN5, RDS2
Radio: 97.1 The Game
Sens’ SBNation Site: Silver Seven
Hey remember when we were were supposed to play the Sens on December 23rd, but a winter storm in the northeast changed all that?
The Red Wings were four points up on the Senators in the standings at that time after having briefly been in a playoff spot and having fallen back out of it.
now things are WAY different: The Red Wings are four points up on the Senators in the standings and have just fallen out of a brief stint in playoff position.
It’s been something of a race for these two teams all season and now we get two nights of playing them back-to-back. This should get chippy.
Still not sure if Raymond will be back in, but we’re going to assume no Rasmussen for a while.
