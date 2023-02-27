Red Wings at Senators: Gameday Updates, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Gameday Updates
First up, a pretty cool thing for charity.
@SensMotB is back tomorrow!— Bonk's Mullet (@BonksMullet) February 27, 2023
It's the biggest back to back of the year for the Sens and Red Wings, so we're partnering up with @WingedWheelPod for duelling MotB nights.
Pledge form is here , more details to follow in this thread.https://t.co/gMpgYRGeXz
Same lineup. No changes. #Sens— Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) February 27, 2023
Hellberg tonight, says Lalonde #RedWings— Ted Kulfan (@tkulfan) February 27, 2023
Lalonde on Vrana being out: “I think it’s more of the play of the rest of the guys. We’re not going to get players in just to get players in. I think it’s more of what the other players have done the last couple games, the players that he would be in a conversation with.”— Max Bultman (@m_bultman) February 27, 2023
UPDATE: The Detroit #RedWings have removed left wing Lucas Raymond from IR and have placed defenseman Jordan Oesterle on IR. pic.twitter.com/YzRpGgplYQ— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) February 27, 2023
Projected Lineups
Detroit Red Wings
FORWARDS
David Perron - Dylan Larkin - Tyler Bertuzzi
Lucas Raymond - Andrew Copp - Robby Fabbri
Dominik Kubalik - Joe Veleno - Jonathan Berggren
Filip Zadina - Pius Suter - Oskar Sundqvist
DEFENSE
Jake Walman - Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot - Filip Hronek
Olli Määttä - Gustav Lindström
GOALTENDERS
Magnus Hellberg
Ville Husso
Ottawa Senators
FORWARDS
Brady Tkachuk - Tim Stützle - Claude Giroux
Alex DeBrincat - Shane Pinto - Drake Batherson
Mathieu Joseph - Dylan Gambrell - Julien Gauthier
Derick Brassard - Mark Kastelic - Austin Watson
DEFENSE
Thomas Chabot - Artem Zub
Jake Sanderson - Travis Hamonic
Erik Branstrom - Nick Holden
GOALTENDERS
Cam Talbot
Mads Sogaard
Keys to the Game
- Bounce Back: That game against Tampa was a frustrating way to lose but a fine way to play. Make every goalie play that well and you’ll win more than you lose
- Dictate Pace: Detroit has a packed schedule here. They need to control play.
Loading comments...