Red Wings at Senators: Gameday Updates, Lineups, Keys to the Game

By J.J. from Kansas
/ new
Detroit Red Wings v Ottawa Senators Photo by Chris Tanouye/Getty Images

Gameday Updates

First up, a pretty cool thing for charity.

Projected Lineups

Detroit Red Wings

FORWARDS

David Perron - Dylan Larkin - Tyler Bertuzzi
Lucas Raymond - Andrew Copp - Robby Fabbri
Dominik Kubalik - Joe Veleno - Jonathan Berggren
Filip Zadina - Pius Suter - Oskar Sundqvist

DEFENSE

Jake Walman - Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot - Filip Hronek
Olli Määttä - Gustav Lindström

GOALTENDERS

Magnus Hellberg
Ville Husso

Ottawa Senators

FORWARDS

Brady Tkachuk - Tim Stützle - Claude Giroux
Alex DeBrincat - Shane Pinto - Drake Batherson
Mathieu Joseph - Dylan Gambrell - Julien Gauthier
Derick Brassard - Mark Kastelic - Austin Watson

DEFENSE

Thomas Chabot - Artem Zub
Jake Sanderson - Travis Hamonic
Erik Branstrom - Nick Holden

GOALTENDERS

Cam Talbot
Mads Sogaard

Keys to the Game

  • Bounce Back: That game against Tampa was a frustrating way to lose but a fine way to play. Make every goalie play that well and you’ll win more than you lose
  • Dictate Pace: Detroit has a packed schedule here. They need to control play.

