Quick Hits: The Money Where your Mouth Is Edition

In Red Wings Land
@SensMotB is back tomorrow!— Bonk's Mullet (@BonksMullet) February 27, 2023
It's the biggest back to back of the year for the Sens and Red Wings, so we're partnering up with @WingedWheelPod for duelling MotB nights.
Pledge form is here , more details to follow in this thread.https://t.co/gMpgYRGeXz
If you donate at least $11 to the first game and/or $9 to the second game, you'll be entered into a prize draw (max 2 entries)— Prashanth Iyer (@iyer_prashanth) February 27, 2023
We will draw 2 winners
1st winner: authentic Moritz Seider reverse retro jersey
2nd winner: @WingedWheelPod swag bag
If you didn’t get to this yesterday there’s still time for tonight’s game.
Around the League
Every NHL Team’s Nightmare Trade Deadline Scenario - Bleacher Report
Detroit Red Wings: The Red Wings are most likely going to hold on to pending unrestricted free agents Dylan Larkin and Tyler Bertuzzi for a playoff push. That sets up a very possible nightmare situation where they still end up missing the playoffs and then lose one or both on the open market.
Nailed it.
