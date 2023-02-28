 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Quick Hits: The Money Where your Mouth Is Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
/ new
BRITAIN-HEALTH-VIRUS-ECONOMY-ECOLOGY Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

In Red Wings Land

If you didn’t get to this yesterday there’s still time for tonight’s game.

Around the League

Every NHL Team’s Nightmare Trade Deadline Scenario - Bleacher Report

Detroit Red Wings: The Red Wings are most likely going to hold on to pending unrestricted free agents Dylan Larkin and Tyler Bertuzzi for a playoff push. That sets up a very possible nightmare situation where they still end up missing the playoffs and then lose one or both on the open market.

Nailed it.

Loading comments...