Morning Skate: Red Wings @ Senators — Preview, How to Watch

By Nick Morgan
NHL: FEB 27 Detroit Red Wings at Senators Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

How To Watch

Puck Drop: 7 PM EST
Location: Canadian Tire Centre - Ottawa, Ontario
TV: BSDET, RDS, TSN5
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket
Sens’ SBNation Blog: Silver Seven

