Red Wings @ Senators (...again): Gameday Updates, Lineups, Keys to the Game

By Nick Morgan
NHL: Detroit Red Wings at Ottawa Senators Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

Gameday Updates

Projected Lineups

No morning skates due to the game yesterday, so here are how the line combos shook out yesterday. Husso will likely start for the Wings. There’s a strong chance we see other changes as well.

Detroit Red Wings

FORWARDS

Tyler Bertuzzi - Dylan Larkin - David Perron
Robby Fabbri - Andrew Copp - Lucas Raymond
Jonatan Berggren - Joe Veleno - Dominik Kubalik
Filip Zadina - Pius Suter - Oskar Sundqvist

DEFENSE

Jake Walman - Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot - Filip Hronek
Olli Maatta - Gustav Lindstrom

GOALIES

Ville Husso
Magnus Hellberg

Ottawa Senators

FORWARDS

Brady Tkachuk - Tim Stutzle - Claude Giroux
Alex DeBrincat - Shane Pinto - Drake Batherson
Mathieu Joseph - Dylan Gambrell - Julien Gauthier
Derick Brassard - Mark Kastelic - Austin Watson

DEFENSE

Thomas Chabot - Artem Zub
Jake Sanderson - Travis Hamonic
Erik Brannstrom - Nick Holden

GOALIES

Mads Sogaard
Cam Talbot

Keys to the Game

  • Don’t allow 42 shots on goal: I don’t care if you’re playing the Senators, the Lightning, the Atlantic Division All-Stars, or the District 5 Mighty Ducks pre-Gordon Bombay... anytime you give up the amount of chances Ottawa got last night — particularly right in front of the net — you’re going to wind up on your heels for the bulk of the game. Cleaner play in transition and some tighter defensive awareness should help remedy that tonight.
  • Keep the Frustrations in Check: Considering the physicality of last night’s game and the... ahem... “questionable” officiating at some points, don’t rule out the possibility of some carry-over to tonight. As much as everyone would love to see some face-punching, that’s not what’s going to propel the Wings into the playoffs. The Red Wings have to stay even-keeled throughout this game as the temperature starts to rise throughout.

