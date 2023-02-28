Red Wings @ Senators (...again): Gameday Updates, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Gameday Updates
For those excited about the #DETvsOTT rematch, you're getting a whole new crew tonight. Refs for Detroit Red Wings and Ottawa Senators are Michael Markovic #31 and Justin St. Pierre #12.

I would fully expect Mads Sogaard to start tonight. Not even sure the question needs to be asked. Cam Talbot is coming off a groin injury and I don't think there's any consideration to playing him in back-to-back games in any case
HBD, V!
Projected Lineups
No morning skates due to the game yesterday, so here are how the line combos shook out yesterday. Husso will likely start for the Wings. There’s a strong chance we see other changes as well.
Detroit Red Wings
FORWARDS
Tyler Bertuzzi - Dylan Larkin - David Perron
Robby Fabbri - Andrew Copp - Lucas Raymond
Jonatan Berggren - Joe Veleno - Dominik Kubalik
Filip Zadina - Pius Suter - Oskar Sundqvist
DEFENSE
Jake Walman - Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot - Filip Hronek
Olli Maatta - Gustav Lindstrom
GOALIES
Ville Husso
Magnus Hellberg
Ottawa Senators
FORWARDS
Brady Tkachuk - Tim Stutzle - Claude Giroux
Alex DeBrincat - Shane Pinto - Drake Batherson
Mathieu Joseph - Dylan Gambrell - Julien Gauthier
Derick Brassard - Mark Kastelic - Austin Watson
DEFENSE
Thomas Chabot - Artem Zub
Jake Sanderson - Travis Hamonic
Erik Brannstrom - Nick Holden
GOALIES
Mads Sogaard
Cam Talbot
Keys to the Game
- Don’t allow 42 shots on goal: I don’t care if you’re playing the Senators, the Lightning, the Atlantic Division All-Stars, or the District 5 Mighty Ducks pre-Gordon Bombay... anytime you give up the amount of chances Ottawa got last night — particularly right in front of the net — you’re going to wind up on your heels for the bulk of the game. Cleaner play in transition and some tighter defensive awareness should help remedy that tonight.
- Keep the Frustrations in Check: Considering the physicality of last night’s game and the... ahem... “questionable” officiating at some points, don’t rule out the possibility of some carry-over to tonight. As much as everyone would love to see some face-punching, that’s not what’s going to propel the Wings into the playoffs. The Red Wings have to stay even-keeled throughout this game as the temperature starts to rise throughout.
