Quick Hits: The Break Ending Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
2023 NHL All-Star Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

In Red Wings Land

Red Wings waive Adam Erne to create spot for Jonatan Berggren - MLive

The club assigned Berggren to the Griffins last week in a paper move to clear a roster spot for Filip Zadina, who was activated from injured reserve and assigned to Grand Rapids for conditioning. Zadina, out since Nov. 5 with a broken leg, had no points in Friday’s 6-2 victory at the Texas Stars. He is scheduled to play his second game tonight at Texas and will then likely be recalled.

Erne has been a healthy scratch in five of the past 13 games due to a crowded roster.

I hope Erne clears because it would increase his trade value. Either way, I think it’s a good sign because Erne is a guy that Yzerman traded for out of Tampa and then signed and the willingness to put him on waivers in favor of Berggren is a good thing.

Around the League

Should have been Larkin’s

