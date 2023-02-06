Quick Hits: The Ramping Back Up Edition

In Red Wings Land
Red Wings return from break healthy, refreshed and aiming for a run - MLive
Adam Erne cleared waivers and was assigned to Grand Rapids to make room on the 23-man roster for Jonatan Berggren, who has been reassigned a week ago in a paper move to create a spot for Zadina.
Zadina has been recalled from his conditioning stint. Unsure if he’ll play tomorrow. We’re back up to 23 on the roster
Minor → NHL— CapFriendly Transactions (@CF_Transactions) February 6, 2023
Jonatan Berggren (LW) | DET#LGRWhttps://t.co/AnnTdxvSJw
Around the League
Helluva quote from the kid #Habs https://t.co/ViClDNmO39 pic.twitter.com/UUeyUcYiMI— Chris (@ChrisIve) February 5, 2023
Horvat AAV is $8.5M— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 5, 2023
