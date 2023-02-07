Red Wings vs Oilers: GDU, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Game Day Updates

Derek Lalonde on Red Wings' task vs. Oilers' Connor McDavid: "Don't give him easy offense. He's going to create offense, but be above him, check him. Take away time and space.

"And cross your fingers." — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) February 6, 2023

Filip Hronek is on the ice at practice today after leaving yesterday’s early. Very good news for the Red Wings — Max Bultman (@m_bultman) February 6, 2023

#RedWings lines:

Bertuzzi-Larkin-Raymond

Rasmussen-Copp-Perron

Berggren-Veleno-Fabbri

Kubalik-Suter-Sundqvist

Zadina (extra)

Walman-Seider

Chiarot-Hronek

Maatta-Oesterle

Hagg-Lindstrom (extras)

Tomorrow’s game vs. Edmonton is at 7:30 on ESPN-Plus/Hulu pic.twitter.com/4jC3bCjKlQ — Ansar Khan (@AnsarKhanMLive) February 6, 2023

Lineups

Detroit

Forwards

Bertuzzi - Larkin - Raymond

Rasmussen - Copp - Perron

Berggren - Veleno - Fabbri

Kubalik - Suter - Sundqvist

Defense

Walman - Seider

Chiarot - Hronek

Maatta - Oesterle

Goalies

Husso

Hellberg

Edmonton

Forwards

Holloway - McDavid - Hyman

Kane - Draisaitl - Ryan

Kostin - Nugent-Hopkins - Janmark

Desharnais - McLeod - Puljujarvi

Defense

Nurse - Ceci

Kulak - Barrie

Broberg - Bouchard

Goalies

Skinner

Campbell

Keys to the Game

1. Hold On To Your Butts

McDavid is a generational talent at the peak of his powers right now. He is putting up point totals that even Crosby in his prime could not reach. You cannot stop McDavid, the Wings simply have to not get caved by him and they may still have a chance to win this game. But at the very least enjoy the show for what is, McDavid is a spectacle to watch.

2. Avoid The Box

This ties into the the key above. Yes, stopping McDavid in any way possible is crucial to keeping this game close. But the Wings can’t take penalties to do it. Trying to slow McDavid down by taking any penalties defeats the purpose. McDavid, Draisaitl, and the Oilers own the league’s best powerplay at 32%. So you can believe Lalonde will be all over his group to be disciplined with their sticks and to avoid any dumb mistakes that put them a man down.

3. Make Use of the Fresh Start

The Wings have seemingly been slipping all season after a promising start. Yes at the end of the day they are roughly where they were supposed to be in the standings, especially given that critical pieces like Bertuzzi and Vrana have missed the entire season or nearly. But everybody should be recharged and refreshed coming out of the 11 day break, more than most other teams received. Expect to see jump in the team’s legs as they gear up for the final two months of the season. There are lots of guys trying to show their trade value to end up with a contender, or play their way into their next contract.