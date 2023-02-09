 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Quick Hits: The Blindside Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
NHL: APR 05 Avalanche at Penguins Photo by Justin Berl/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In Red Wings Land

Larkin, Raymond and Seider ‘make memories,’ surprise Detroit students - Red Wings

Oh shit they blindsided those kids. Oh no.

“You’re in such a bubble when you are playing because it’s games all the time,” Raymond said. “To be able to come out and do this, and to see all the smiles and the laughs, I think we had as much fun as they had.”

Wait, no. They hung out with them and played floor hockey.

Around the League

That’s an absolutely gutless ruling by the league.

