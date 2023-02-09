Quick Hits: The Blindside Edition

In Red Wings Land

Oh shit they blindsided those kids. Oh no.

“You’re in such a bubble when you are playing because it’s games all the time,” Raymond said. “To be able to come out and do this, and to see all the smiles and the laughs, I think we had as much fun as they had.”

Wait, no. They hung out with them and played floor hockey.

Around the League

This should be double-digit games for how long we've been trying to get gutless horseshit like this to stop. https://t.co/e1gQzCllur — Winging It In Motown (@wingingitmotown) February 8, 2023

Don’t expect a suspension for Jeff Carter today. DOPS agreed with the referees and viewed the play as more a collision than a hit.



Updated info here:https://t.co/mv48QmzF4V — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) February 8, 2023

That’s an absolutely gutless ruling by the league.