Morning Skate: Red Wings vs Flames - Preview, How to Watch

Time: 7:00 PM EST

Place: Little Caesars Arena

How to Watch: BSDet, SN1

Radio: WXYT-97.1 FM

Flames Blog: Matchsticks & Gasoline

Detroit looks to bounce back from a frustrating loss against a team they played well against, but not well enough. Calgary is in town for the second of three games at home against Western Canadian teams before they head out that way next week for the rematches. I kind of like this schedule quirk because it lets me get all of my Alberta hatred out of my system over a relatively short span of time.

Calgary is chasing the team we just gave two points to and I’m sure they’re thrilled to find themselves four back. They’re tied with the Avalanche in points for the second Wild Card spot but they’re definitely not as good. Somehow the Flames once again find themselves in a familiar position of trying not to be the team build to shoot for the eight seed.

The Flames are pretty mid all-around. Their offense is mid, their defense is mid, their power play is bad but their PK is good. They’ve got guys who are pretty ok at scoring whose names I’m sure you would recognize if you looked at their stats.

...holy shit Milan Lucic is still in the NHL?

Oh well. On the Wings side, we know that Derek Lalonde mixed the PP units up yesterday, taking Kubalik off and he had Filip Zadina cycling in on a fourth line along with Kubalik, Suter and Sundqvist. If I had to guess the odd-man out for Zadina to come in, I’d likely guess the guy who was just taken off special teams, but who knows? Maybe we’ll get more clarity after the Wings skate.