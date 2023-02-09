 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Red Wings vs Flames: GDU, Lineups, Keys to the Game

By J.J. from Kansas
/ new
Calgary Flames v Detroit Red Wings”n Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

Game Day Updates

Holy crap.

Lineups

Detroit

Tyler Bertuzzi - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Michael Rasmussen - Andrew Copp - Robby Fabbri
Jonatan Berggren - Joe Veleno - David Perron
Filip Zadina - Pius Suter - Oskar Sundqvist

Jake Walman - Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot - Filip Hronek
Olli Määttä - Robert Hagg

Ville Husso
Magnus Hellberg

Calgary

Dillon Dube - Elias Lindholm - Tyler Toffoli
Jakob Pelletier - Nazem Kadri - Jonathan Huberdeau
Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Milan Lucic - Adam Ruzicka - Trevor Lewis

Noah Hanifin - Rasmus Andersson (?)
Mackenzie Weegar - Chris Tanev
Nikita Zadorov - Michael Stone

(Connor Mackey is the 7th D-man on the flames. He’s a LD, but buth Weegar and Zadorov can switch)

Jakob Markstrom
Dan Vladar

Keys to the Game

1. Stay Patient

I want the Wings to find their finish and start putting pucks in net, but we’ve seen time and again when they start pressing for that stuff and cheating for it, they end up getting smoked in transition. If you can built momentum to start getting rush chances then great, but don’t lose focus on trying to cheat for offense.

2. Keep Sticking Up for Each Other

I like how the team wasn’t taking shit on Tuesday. I want to see that continue.

3. Keep people off the ice in the third period so they don’t take penalties

Foolproof plan here.

Loading comments...