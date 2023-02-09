Red Wings vs Flames: GDU, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Game Day Updates
Bertuzzi
Perron Larkin Raymond
Seider
Sundqvist
Berggren Fabbri Walman
Hronek
Per Coach Lalonde— Zadina is in tonight, Kubalik out. #LGRW— Carley Johnston (@carleykjohnston) February 9, 2023
Coach Lalonde confirms Robert Hagg is in the lineup tonight. Oesterle out. #LGRW— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) February 9, 2023
Andersson is doing well, and he will remain with the team. He is listed as day-to-day.— Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) February 9, 2023
Lineups
Detroit
Tyler Bertuzzi - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Michael Rasmussen - Andrew Copp - Robby Fabbri
Jonatan Berggren - Joe Veleno - David Perron
Filip Zadina - Pius Suter - Oskar Sundqvist
Jake Walman - Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot - Filip Hronek
Olli Määttä - Robert Hagg
Ville Husso
Magnus Hellberg
Calgary
Dillon Dube - Elias Lindholm - Tyler Toffoli
Jakob Pelletier - Nazem Kadri - Jonathan Huberdeau
Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Milan Lucic - Adam Ruzicka - Trevor Lewis
Noah Hanifin - Rasmus Andersson (?)
Mackenzie Weegar - Chris Tanev
Nikita Zadorov - Michael Stone
(Connor Mackey is the 7th D-man on the flames. He’s a LD, but buth Weegar and Zadorov can switch)
Jakob Markstrom
Dan Vladar
Keys to the Game
1. Stay Patient
I want the Wings to find their finish and start putting pucks in net, but we’ve seen time and again when they start pressing for that stuff and cheating for it, they end up getting smoked in transition. If you can built momentum to start getting rush chances then great, but don’t lose focus on trying to cheat for offense.
2. Keep Sticking Up for Each Other
I like how the team wasn’t taking shit on Tuesday. I want to see that continue.
3. Keep people off the ice in the third period so they don’t take penalties
Foolproof plan here.
