Red Wings vs Flames: GDU, Lineups, Keys to the Game

Power plays today looked like



Bertuzzi

Perron Larkin Raymond

Seider



Sundqvist

Berggren Fabbri Walman

Hronek — Max Bultman (@m_bultman) February 8, 2023

Per Coach Lalonde— Zadina is in tonight, Kubalik out. #LGRW — Carley Johnston (@carleykjohnston) February 9, 2023

Coach Lalonde confirms Robert Hagg is in the lineup tonight. Oesterle out. #LGRW — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) February 9, 2023

Andersson is doing well, and he will remain with the team. He is listed as day-to-day. — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) February 9, 2023

Lineups

Detroit

Tyler Bertuzzi - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond

Michael Rasmussen - Andrew Copp - Robby Fabbri

Jonatan Berggren - Joe Veleno - David Perron

Filip Zadina - Pius Suter - Oskar Sundqvist

Jake Walman - Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot - Filip Hronek

Olli Määttä - Robert Hagg

Ville Husso

Magnus Hellberg

Calgary

Dillon Dube - Elias Lindholm - Tyler Toffoli

Jakob Pelletier - Nazem Kadri - Jonathan Huberdeau

Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Milan Lucic - Adam Ruzicka - Trevor Lewis

Noah Hanifin - Rasmus Andersson (?)

Mackenzie Weegar - Chris Tanev

Nikita Zadorov - Michael Stone

(Connor Mackey is the 7th D-man on the flames. He’s a LD, but buth Weegar and Zadorov can switch)

Jakob Markstrom

Dan Vladar

Keys to the Game

1. Stay Patient

I want the Wings to find their finish and start putting pucks in net, but we’ve seen time and again when they start pressing for that stuff and cheating for it, they end up getting smoked in transition. If you can built momentum to start getting rush chances then great, but don’t lose focus on trying to cheat for offense.

2. Keep Sticking Up for Each Other

I like how the team wasn’t taking shit on Tuesday. I want to see that continue.

3. Keep people off the ice in the third period so they don’t take penalties

Foolproof plan here.