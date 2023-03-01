Quick Hits: The Not Dead Yet Edition

In Red Wings Land

Episode 214 - The Stranglehold on Independent Hockey Journalism@JJfromKansas from @wingingitmotown joins us to talk about the rise of the blog and the importance of community driven content.



Apple: https://t.co/9n9nafZygZ

Spotify: https://t.co/0rmNa4SHbA… https://t.co/JLseCy4nIw pic.twitter.com/tuepiHC14D — The Grind Line Podcast™ (@GrindLinePod) February 28, 2023

Hey that’s me!

Give it a listen to hear us talk about how things have evolved and how important fan blogging is to a community. Also to hear my awesome wonderful take on Starburst.

Also ICYMI

My intent is to continue running this site through the end of March. That might mean things are slightly different than they are now. I don’t know if we’re going to have the same level of coverage. I plan to continue to have Quick Hits posts, gamethreads, and something resembling recaps. Essentially, each day is going to be a series of open threads.

Around the League

The Rangers sent a conditional 2023 second-round pick, a 2025 fourth-round pick, and Andy Welinski to Chicago for Kane and Cooper Zech. Welinski spent 40 games with the Hartford Wolf Pack this season, and posted a line of 4-12-16. Zech is a 5’9” and 161-pound defender that is 24 and has spent time between the Rockford IceHogs of the AHL, and the Indy Fuel of the ECHL.

New favorite-to-root-against in the East just dropped. Sorry Toronto, you’ve been unseated.