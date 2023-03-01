Red Wings trade Filip Hronek to Canucks for draft picks

In a stunning turn of events, the Red Wings announced late Wednesday afternoon that defenseman Filip Hronek is being traded to Vancouver for a pair of picks in the 2023 NHL Draft:

UPDATE: The Detroit #RedWings today acquired a 1st round pick (NYI) and a 2nd round pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for defenseman Filip Hronek and a 2023 4th round pick. pic.twitter.com/hKVavLT9uW — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) March 1, 2023

Hronek has another year left on his contract with an AAV of $4.4 million dollars. The Wings are shedding that cap hit and adding two higher picks in an already-loaded draft class. Though, I would bet this move is the prologue for more moves as the NHL’s trading deadline approaches.

Hronek’s trade comes after he put up a pretty poor performance in Ottawa and ended up leaving the game in the 2nd period due to an “upper-body injury.” He has 38 points in 60 games this season.

The first round pick Detroit is getting from Vancouver was originally acquired from the New York Islanders in the Bo Horvat trade. That pick has a condition attached to it — it will become an unprotected 2024 1st round pick if it ends up in the top-12 of the 2023 Draft according to CapFriendly.

The NHL trade deadline is this Friday — March 3, at 3pm.