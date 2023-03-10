Quick Hits: The Bertersweet Edition

In Red Wings Land
The Latest on WIIM’s Status
My intent is to continue running this site through the end of March. That might mean things are slightly different than they are now. I don’t know if we’re going to have the same level of coverage. I plan to continue to have Quick Hits posts, gamethreads, and something resembling recaps. Essentially, each day is going to be a series of open threads.
Red Wings feel weird facing Tyler Bertuzzi this weekend - MLive
Larkin has since traded text messages with Bertuzzi.
“He said it’s cool playing on a good team,” Larkin said. “He’s going to feel more comfortable as time goes on. I’m excited to watch tonight. That’ll be a fun game to watch.”
Ouch.
