Quick Hits: The Drawings Edition

In Red Wings Land
The Latest on WIIM’s Status
My intent is to continue running this site through the end of March. That might mean things are slightly different than they are now. I don’t know if we’re going to have the same level of coverage. I plan to continue to have Quick Hits posts, gamethreads, and something resembling recaps. Essentially, each day is going to be a series of open threads.
KIDS DAY IS SUNDAY!— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) March 10, 2023
...So we played 'Name that Teammate' using the guys headshots, drawn by 2nd graders. pic.twitter.com/7vGTaWlD9y
Loading comments...