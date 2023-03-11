Shipping Out of Boston: Wings Lose Lead, Lose Game

Lineup in Boston. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/WyRazsUBbD — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) March 11, 2023

Some good links for you to get a look at how this game went:

NHL.Com’s Game Report Page

Natural Stat Trick - Wings at Bruins

Let’s go narrative-heavy recap!

Detroit went into Boston on Saturday looking to play one of those “don’t get smoked by a powerhouse team” games and I think they accomplished that goal, even if they didn’t manage to accomplish the thing where you don’t blow a two-goal first period lead.

The Wings got off to that 2-0 start thanks to a shorthanded goal by Andrew Copp and a powerplay marker from Alex Chiasson:

Copper shorty to start off your Saturday! #LGRW pic.twitter.com/pZ1X7JAwH1 — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) March 11, 2023

The Wings controlled play very well in the first, hemming Boston in and gumming up their transition through the first twenty.

Unfortunately, Boston seemed to have gotten an effective talking-to during that intermission because the second period was all Bruins, who ended up tying the game and outshooting Detroit 18-2 during the middle frame.

To the Wings’ credit, they pushed back in the third, but Boston ended up getting the tiebreaking goal with under seven to play as a rebound kicked to Garnet Hathaway who put it behind Magnus Hellberg for the win.

Overall, at a point in the season where the Wings need to play the kind of games you can build off of without having to worry about the standings, it’s hard to be too upset about this one.

That should set up very well for tomorrow’s rematch in Detroit. Plenty of opportunity to get mad then.