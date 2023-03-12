Morning Skate: Wings vs. Bruins - Preview, Keys to the Game

Time: 1:30pm

Place: LCA

TV: TNT, NESN

We played Boston in Boston yesterday, now we spring ahead into a rematch at home.

Get it? Spring forward because daylight saving time?? Now that’s comedy! What isn’t comedy was our loss in Boston yesterday after dominating the first period and getting a two-goal lead (a shorty and powerplay goal, 5v5 isn’t our thing). The second period was awful and the third period was ok but not good enough.

Expecting Husso in net today after Hellberg carried the burden yesterday. Otherwise, none of the lines looked like they need to be shuffled for today, but I’m not telling Newsy how to do his job.

Keys to the Game

Puck goes here jerks. How do you score? (faint sound of Mickey Redmond yelling FACEOFFS MATTER). Controlling the puck! As previously stated, the second period yesterday was just Hellberg trying to hold the line while the Wings turned over the puck in the neutral zone 20 times. What if...5v5 is good? As those fatcats with their fancy numbers can show you, our 5v5 has not necessarily been terrific as far as scoring goals and not letting other teams score goals. The Wings are of course still adjusting to the loss of players from trade/injury. Spare Parts 4th line At least Chiasson seems to be fitting right in and Czarnik didn’t look too shabby either. An ancient elderly man of 32, ESPN broadcasters were so proud of Chiasson for cracking the lineup. (Almost as impressive as Michael Bunting cracking the riverbeds of Egypt to mine natron for its first use as a mummifying agent). In October if someone had said “here’s our 4th line! Erne-Czarnik-Chiasson” there would have been tears and screaming. Maybe there still are. Was it just me or did Erne try the ol’ dump and chase every time he breathed near the puck? Do not do that today.