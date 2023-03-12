Wings Spring Forward, Don’t Fall Back Against Boston on Sunday

Some good links for you to get a look at how this game went:

NHL.Com’s Game Report Page

Natural Stat Trick - Wings at Bruins

It’s Kids Day at the LCA.

The King has returned. pic.twitter.com/TE0Xe6N8Nu — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) March 12, 2023

The Wings and Bruins both lost the same hour of sleep overnight between Saturday’s battle in Boston and Sunday’s rematch in Motown and this one had a lot of similarities for the two teams:

The Wings’ best period was the first and then opened up a multi-goal lead on the Bruins before Boston started pouring on the pressure. Detroit’s first two goals were on special teams with one PPG and one SHG. Heck, even the PPG scorer was the same on both days.

This time the difference was that the Wings kept the pressure up and double that two-goal advantage. Boston pushed hard with three goals of their own in the third, but Ville Husso was able to keep the puck out (and his defense was able to clear a number of terrifying rebounds). By the time all was said and done, an Andrew Copp empty-netter sealed what was yet another loss for Tyler Bertuzzi at the Little Caesars Arena.

The NHL site’s highlight video does a decent job telling the story of how things went: Overall I’m pretty sure Jeremy Swayman would like to have done better for his team, but this wasn’t a game that the Wings played horribly outmatched and stole.

In general, part of what I wanted to see out of this team playing out the string of the season is for them to remain competitive and to keep their composure. This weekend against the Bruins was a light for them coming out of the deadline darkness.

Glad they won this for the kids.

Next up: Detroit heads to Nashville for a Tuesday night date with the Predators.