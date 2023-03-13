Quick Hits: The Doan, Stop Believing Edition

In Red Wings Land
The Latest on WIIM’s Status
My intent is to continue running this site through the end of March. That might mean things are slightly different than they are now. I don’t know if we’re going to have the same level of coverage. I plan to continue to have Quick Hits posts, gamethreads, and something resembling recaps. Essentially, each day is going to be a series of open threads.
Shane Doan had a heck of a career.— NHL (@NHL) March 12, 2023
Is he bound for the @HockeyHallFame? pic.twitter.com/tDptGT5WH3
This is an insulting question.
Loading comments...