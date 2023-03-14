Quick Hits: The Radar Luff Edition

In Red Wings Land
The Latest on WIIM’s Status
My intent is to continue running this site through the end of March. That might mean things are slightly different than they are now. I don’t know if we’re going to have the same level of coverage. I plan to continue to have Quick Hits posts, gamethreads, and something resembling recaps. Essentially, each day is going to be a series of open threads.
Ailing Detroit Red Wings recall Matt Luff under emergency conditions - Freep
Given Luff was brought up as an emergency — meaning he doesn’t count as a regular call-up — it appears the Wings are uncertain about one of the 12 forwards they have on the roster. The only spare body they have is a defenseman, and so far coach Derek Lalonde has resisted dressing 11 forwards and seven defenseman for a game.
Our Luff’s in jeopardy, baby.
