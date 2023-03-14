Morning Skate: Red Wings at Predators — Preview, How to Watch

How To Watch

Puck Drop: 8:00 PM EST

Location: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tennessee

TV: BSSO, BSDET

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Preds SBNation Blog: On the Forecheck

Either Nashville is going to miss the playoffs or the Avalanche will and either way I’ll be happy. I mean it’s possible both do and Calgary gets in but let’s be real, the Flames are toast.

Remember when Shea Weber bashed Henrik Zetterberg’s head into the glass and Predators fans talked about how proud they were that he stood up to the big bad Red Wings?

I’d like to have a personal hand in the Predators floundering. It’s only fitting since they love throwing fish so much.