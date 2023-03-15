Quick Hits: The Green with Envy Edition

In Red Wings Land

My intent is to continue running this site through the end of March. That might mean things are slightly different than they are now. I don’t know if we’re going to have the same level of coverage. I plan to continue to have Quick Hits posts, gamethreads, and something resembling recaps. Essentially, each day is going to be a series of open threads.

Diamond Sports Group, parent company of the Bally Regional Sports Networks has finally pulled the trigger on its long expected bankruptcy filing. $8B of debt will be “restructured” (ie wiped out). pic.twitter.com/gj2EBvypta — Allan Walsh (@walsha) March 15, 2023

Curious to see what they’ll end up doing next season.

Tonight, Disney is airing an animated, alternate broadcast of the Caps-Rangers game — the "NHL Big City Greens Classic."



It's using live, real-time animations of players modeled after Disney's show, "Big City Greens". pic.twitter.com/tRhaAJwuAY — Front Office Sports (@FOS) March 14, 2023

Honestly this was a cool idea and I’m sad I got home too late to watch what they showed before the Wings game came on. It’s not for everybody, but they got a ton of engagement with kids for this.