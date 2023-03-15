 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Quick Hits: The Green with Envy Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
/ new
CRICKET-NZL-SRI Photo by SANKA VIDANAGAMA/AFP via Getty Images

In Red Wings Land

The Latest on WIIM’s Status

My intent is to continue running this site through the end of March. That might mean things are slightly different than they are now. I don’t know if we’re going to have the same level of coverage. I plan to continue to have Quick Hits posts, gamethreads, and something resembling recaps. Essentially, each day is going to be a series of open threads.

Curious to see what they’ll end up doing next season.

Honestly this was a cool idea and I’m sad I got home too late to watch what they showed before the Wings game came on. It’s not for everybody, but they got a ton of engagement with kids for this.

Loading comments...