 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Quick Hits: The Numbered Chances Edition

By J.J. from Kansas
/ new
Cannabis dispensary permit applicants select Bingo pingpong balls for a random draw in Oakland, Calif. on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. Oakland officials employed the unusual method to award four coveted cannabis dispensary permits issued by the city. Photo by Paul Chinn/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

In Red Wings Land

The Latest on WIIM’s Status

My intent is to continue running this site through the end of March. That might mean things are slightly different than they are now. I don’t know if we’re going to have the same level of coverage. I plan to continue to have Quick Hits posts, gamethreads, and something resembling recaps. Essentially, each day is going to be a series of open threads.

In case you missed what he did.

And for context because some people seem to think this was just a random victimless thing:

And the university being sorry if anybody was offended about wanton destruction of an expensive and crucial disability aid

And in case we’re worried about “second chances”

Personally, I view this as a criminal matter and so Mercyhurst shouldn’t have as much of a say in it as the district attorney.

AND NOW FOR A PALATE CLEANSER

‘Somehow, I’ve found a way every single time’ - NHL

“I skated with my father-in-law, who is the head coach of the Tri-City Americans in the WHL,” Chiasson said. “I skated there for a while and when they went on the road, I went back to Boston University. After 10 days there, I went back to Tri-City and skated on my own. It’s hard at that time of the year to find organized skates.

“To be honest, some days were harder than others. But I did my best to push myself and stay healthy. I felt pretty good going into Grand Rapids, which is kind of a testament to my work.”

Always hated playing against him, but I’ve really enjoyed that he’s been putting in good work for us.

Loading comments...