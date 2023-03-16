Quick Hits: The Numbered Chances Edition

In Red Wings Land

My intent is to continue running this site through the end of March. That might mean things are slightly different than they are now. I don’t know if we’re going to have the same level of coverage. I plan to continue to have Quick Hits posts, gamethreads, and something resembling recaps. Essentially, each day is going to be a series of open threads.

please forgive my large adult son and help me make him feel welcome on what is now his third full chance to not be a dipshit. https://t.co/jQntZvObTb — Winging It In Motown (@wingingitmotown) March 15, 2023

In case you missed what he did.

I usually don’t post anything serious on my twitter but something happened Saturday night and just can’t stomach the thought of this kid getting away with it. In the video below is a @MercyhurstU student and is currently on the @HurstMensHockey team. Carson Briere. pic.twitter.com/kWWlEYEc7V — julia (@juliazukowski) March 14, 2023

And for context because some people seem to think this was just a random victimless thing:

The chair was left on top of the stairs because she physically had to be carried down to use the restrooms. Which are only located downstairs — julia (@juliazukowski) March 14, 2023

And the university being sorry if anybody was offended about wanton destruction of an expensive and crucial disability aid

A statement from Mercyhurst University. pic.twitter.com/QNhwcMYVfM — Mercyhurst University (@MercyhurstU) March 15, 2023

And in case we’re worried about “second chances”

November 26, 2021. What a lede https://t.co/HnHg9ce9FE pic.twitter.com/FiNGpmFOHn — Winging It In Motown (@wingingitmotown) March 15, 2023

Personally, I view this as a criminal matter and so Mercyhurst shouldn’t have as much of a say in it as the district attorney.

AND NOW FOR A PALATE CLEANSER

“I skated with my father-in-law, who is the head coach of the Tri-City Americans in the WHL,” Chiasson said. “I skated there for a while and when they went on the road, I went back to Boston University. After 10 days there, I went back to Tri-City and skated on my own. It’s hard at that time of the year to find organized skates. “To be honest, some days were harder than others. But I did my best to push myself and stay healthy. I felt pretty good going into Grand Rapids, which is kind of a testament to my work.”

Always hated playing against him, but I’ve really enjoyed that he’s been putting in good work for us.