Morning Skate: Red Wings vs Avalanche — Preview, How to Watch

By J.J. from Kansas
Colorado Avalanche v Detroit Red Wings Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

How To Watch

Puck Drop: 1:00 PM EST
Location: Back at the Pizzarena
TV: BSDET, ALT, SN1, NHLN
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket
Avs SBNation Blog: Mile High Hockey

Folks:

The Avs are in the playoff hunt holding onto the third spot in whichever loser western division they’re in nowadays and it looks like their playoff spot is getting more secure by the day. I’d like to throw shit on that, but at this point I’ll settle for just not getting our chests stomped.

