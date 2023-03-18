Morning Skate: Red Wings vs Avalanche — Preview, How to Watch

How To Watch

Puck Drop: 1:00 PM EST

Location: Back at the Pizzarena

TV: BSDET, ALT, SN1, NHLN

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Avs SBNation Blog: Mile High Hockey

Simon Edvinsson says plan is for his parents and brother to arrive from Sweden in time to see him make Red Wings debut Saturday. — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) March 17, 2023

The Avs are in the playoff hunt holding onto the third spot in whichever loser western division they’re in nowadays and it looks like their playoff spot is getting more secure by the day. I’d like to throw shit on that, but at this point I’ll settle for just not getting our chests stomped.