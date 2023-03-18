Quick Hits: The Hunt Edition

In Red Wings Land
The Latest on WIIM’s Status
My intent is to continue running this site through the end of March. That might mean things are slightly different than they are now. I don’t know if we’re going to have the same level of coverage. I plan to continue to have Quick Hits posts, gamethreads, and something resembling recaps. Essentially, each day is going to be a series of open threads.
Binnington, on Thursday's hearing with NHL Player Safety: "It felt like I was in Good Will Hunting acting as Will trying to defend himself in trial. A new experience, for sure, and definitely not something I want to go through all the time."— Jim Thomas (@jthom1) March 17, 2023
What an absolute dork.
Loading comments...