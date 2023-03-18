Buried, Alive? Wings lose to Avalanche 5-1

Some good links for you to get a look at how this game went:

NHL.Com’s Game Report Page

Natural Stat Trick - Wings vs Avs

I had the Altitude Sports feed for this game because even flyover country is subject to stupid geographical restrictions.

Detroit came out in the first period with the jump on the Avs and still managed to give up the first goal off a screened slapper. Pius Suter tied it up and the Wings had a couple power play opportunities to take a lead, but Colorado got to rebounds and Georgiev did well enough to stand in front of the middle part of the net where the Wings were shooting.

Pius Suter with one hell of a shot to tie it up! #LGRW pic.twitter.com/2HUjodBmAR — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) March 18, 2023

Unfortunately, the Wings not taking advantage in the first did come back to bite them in the second. Nathan MacKinnon sprung through center and beat Husso to make it 2-1 and then on a series of questionable penalty calls, the Avs made it 3-1 on a 4-on-3 power play.

I’d love to stay mad at the refs after this (and especially after they let a trip on Walman go briefly after), but the Wings’ team response to this was more puck-focused than person-focused and instead I’m mad at a number of players for not skating through the body, instead opting for the poke-and-hope strategy that leaves them chasing the play.

The third period was a familiar-looking collapse of a Wings team at the hands of a contender. Detroit had an important early power play in the third and instead of crawling back towards their opponent, they gave up a shorthanded goal. Colorado added one more to chase Husso but that’s all she wrote.

Back in action on Monday.