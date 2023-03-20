Quick Hits: The Mister Misto Edition

My intent is to continue running this site through the end of March. That might mean things are slightly different than they are now. I don’t know if we’re going to have the same level of coverage. I plan to continue to have Quick Hits posts, gamethreads, and something resembling recaps. Essentially, each day is going to be a series of open threads.

Tuomisto, 22, spent the entire 2022-23 season with TPS in Finland’s SM-Liiga, recording 20 points (5-15-20) and 20 penalty minutes in 60 regular-season games. His 20 points were the most of any defenseman 23 years of age or younger in Finland’s top professional league. The 6-foot-5, 205-pound blueliner also picked up two assists and six penalty minutes in three postseason contests. Additionally, Tuomisto logged one assist and two penalty minutes in five Champions Hockey League games with TPS this season. Originally selected by the Red Wings in the second round (35th overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Tuomisto played two seasons at the University of Denver from 2020-22, collecting 20 points (3-17-20), a plus-18 rating and 44 penalty minutes in 59 games. He helped the Pioneers win the 2022 NCAA Division I championship as a sophomore along with Detroit prospects Shai Buium (36th overall/2021) and Carter Mazur (70th overall/2021).