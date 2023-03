How To Watch

Puck Drop: 7:00 PM EST

Location: Home still

TV: BSDET, NHLN, TVAS, BSFL

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket

Panthers SBNation Blog: Litter Box Cats

The Panthers appear to have changed their mind about wanting to be a team that goes from the Presidents’ Trophy one year to the draft lottery the next and have started playing better of late, but sit outside of the bubble as of tonight.

Meaning they’re very motivated tonight.