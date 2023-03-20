Deke Clawed: Wings lose to Panthers.

Tonight vs. FLA. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/DN4bGs1N8t— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) March 20, 2023
Some good links for you to get a look at how this game went:
Natural Stat Trick - Wings vs Panthers
The Wings continued playing out the string and couldn’t come up with the right combination of forcing mistakes from their opponents and preventing their own. This loss felt like the team was simultaneously not pressing enough and not patient enough.
And now they get to turn around and fly to St. Louis for tomorrow’s game.
