Deke Clawed: Wings lose to Panthers.

5-2 Florida

By J.J. from Kansas
Florida Panthers v Detroit Red Wings Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

Some good links for you to get a look at how this game went:

NHL.Com’s Game Report Page

Natural Stat Trick - Wings vs Panthers

The Wings continued playing out the string and couldn’t come up with the right combination of forcing mistakes from their opponents and preventing their own. This loss felt like the team was simultaneously not pressing enough and not patient enough.

And now they get to turn around and fly to St. Louis for tomorrow’s game.

