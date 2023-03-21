Quick Hits: The Representation Matters Edition

In Red Wings Land
The Latest on WIIM’s Status
My intent is to continue running this site through the end of March. That might mean things are slightly different than they are now. I don’t know if we’re going to have the same level of coverage. I plan to continue to have Quick Hits posts, gamethreads, and something resembling recaps. Essentially, each day is going to be a series of open threads.
Representation in hockey matters, despite the setbacks we’ve seen recently. Our own @BryanBastin talks about how a recent post-game interview with #Smashville’s Kiefer Sherwood drove home the importance of representation and inclusion on a personal level https://t.co/4cKcLjNPAS— On The Forecheck (@OnTheForecheck) March 20, 2023
Good read here. Give it a look.
