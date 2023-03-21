Wings defeat Blues 3-2 in the shootout!

Projected in St. Louis. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/R03jkiYa0T — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) March 21, 2023

First Period

Good news! I missed the first two minutes and we didn’t get scored upon, maybe I should skip the whole game? Because right after I sat down, Bortuzzo scored. 1-0 Blues, 2.5 minutes in. An unlucky bounce off of Veleno’s skate.

Look at these mitts on Robert Bortuzzo. Holy cow! #stlblues pic.twitter.com/FD7jCOx63q — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) March 22, 2023

We have a chance to get it back, it’s time for a Rrrrrred Wings powerplay! Bortuzzo in the Bad Boy Box for slashing. And get it back we do! Powerplay goal by who else but Alex Chiasson! Tie game 1-1.

Can't stop, won't stop! Alex Chiasson continues his red hot play with the man advantage, converting a perfect pass from David Perron for his 4th power play goal in nine games! #LGRW I @ThinkFordFirst pic.twitter.com/eRhABYrUxW — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) March 22, 2023

It wasn’t to last, Blues get it back. It’s not fun when a Blues player scores on a shot from the blue line compared to the other way around. Scandella makes it 2-1 Blues.

Blues get a powerplay as Määttä checks into the Miscreant Motel. Powerplay killed!

Hellberg makes a big save on Vrana.

FILIP ZADINA SCOOOOOOOOOOORES! He had a wide-open net and didn’t miss. Tied again 2-2.

A snipe from the face-off circle by @DetroitRedWings forward Filip Zadina ties us up at 2-2 late in the 1st period! #LGRW I @ThinkFordFirst pic.twitter.com/Tmnn57S21k — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) March 22, 2023

That’ll do it for the first.

The St. Louis Blues acknowledged 2019 Stanley Cup champion David Perron's time with their team with a special video message, much to the delight of the home crowd at Enterprise Center. #LGRW I @ThinkFordFirst pic.twitter.com/gvdIypZ8Xc — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) March 22, 2023

Second Period

Chiasson gets sent to the Crimes Cabana for hi-sticking. 4.5 minutes in, penalty is killed, and shots are only 9-7 Blues.

Best scoring chance in the first half of the period is a breakaway by Veleno where he out-deked himself and didn’t get a shot off. The Wings have two shots this period. The Blues have zero.

Ok, let’s get some action going finally. Red Wings going on the powerplay! Parayko in the Poopy Player Pen for interference. Powerplay killed :(

3 minutes to go and Ken and Mick politely say this period has been friggin boring. “It’s a barn burner,” Ken says sarcastically.

Blues on their third powerplay with Lindstrom in the Loser Locker. Penalty killed.

A last-second scramble for Raymond with the puck loose in the crease but Hofer is able to pounce on it. That’ll do it.

Shots are 15-11 Wings. Score tied 2-2.

Third Period

Already off to a better start with both teams seeming to have shaken themselves awake. Neighbours goes to the No-No Nook for giving Zadina a textbook crosscheck to the numbers. Time for a Rrrrrred Wings powerplay! Powerplay killed.

7 minutes in and shots are now 21-11 Wings.

Is it a game until a Wing blocks a puck and limps off the ice? This time it was Walman. That inspires the Blues to pick up their pace a little bit and force Hellberg to pay attention.

It’s still pretty boring, but a slightly more energetic boring than the second period.

5 minutes to go. Still waiting for something to happen.

2 minutes to go, Blues getting their first instance of sustained pressure in the Wings zone that was unrelated to a powerplay. It didn’t do anything but it was almost making me nervous.

1 minute. Still tied.

OVERTIME

Larkin, RayRay and Sider our first unit. Blues win the faceoff so get the first shots.

Hellberg putting in work including a breakaway from Leddy.

Larkin is finally in Larkin mode after a quiet game.

Somehow the Wings bungle it up when the Blues only have two sticks.

SHOOTOUT

Vrana - nope

Suter - nope

Kyrou - nope

Perron - nope

Buchnevich - nope

Larkin - nope

Schenn - nope

Raymond - YES

RED WINGS WIIIIIIIIIIIIN