Quick Hits: The Unraveling Edition

In Red Wings Land
The Latest on WIIM’s Status
My intent is to continue running this site through the end of March. That might mean things are slightly different than they are now. I don’t know if we’re going to have the same level of coverage. I plan to continue to have Quick Hits posts, gamethreads, and something resembling recaps. Essentially, each day is going to be a series of open threads.
Sara’s got a good post coming later this morning.
I’m sure you saw the Fanatics announcement. This made me chuckle:
NHL players taking the ice next season when @Fanatics sends them the wrong uniform and doesn’t answer their customer service line for 48 hours pic.twitter.com/lUIPmRXFG5— evil gritty (@DrEvilGritty) March 21, 2023
Loading comments...