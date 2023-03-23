 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Morning Skate: Red Wings vs Blues — Preview, How to Watch

By J.J. from Kansas
St Louis Blues v Detroit Red Wings”n Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

How To Watch

Puck Drop: 7:00 PM EST
Location: LCA
TV: BSDET, BSMW
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket
Blues SBNation Blog: Still Shuttered :(

I wouldn’t mind a win.

