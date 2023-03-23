Quick Hits: The Risk Assessment Edition

In Red Wings Land
The Latest on WIIM’s Status
My intent is to continue running this site through the end of March. That might mean things are slightly different than they are now. I don’t know if we’re going to have the same level of coverage. I plan to continue to have Quick Hits posts, gamethreads, and something resembling recaps. Essentially, each day is going to be a series of open threads.
The IIHF Council has made the decision to move forward with the 2023/2024 IIHF Championship season without Russian and Belarusian teams.— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) March 22, 2023
More: https://t.co/hqsuf5xAie pic.twitter.com/r76ewoioId
